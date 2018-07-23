Hokies Picked Second in ACC Coastal

WOAY – The ACC preseason football poll was released Monday, with 148 ballots being cast.
Virginia Tech is picked second in the Coastal Division, receiving 16 first-place votes. Miami is the favorite to repeat as division champions with 122 first-place votes, while Clemson is the heavy favorite in the Atlantic Division and the ACC as a whole.
Five different schools were picked in the 148 ballots to win the ACC, with 139 votes going to Clemson. Miami received five votes, while two went to North Carolina State. Virginia Tech & Florida State each received one vote; the Hokies and Seminoles open the 2018 season against each other Labor Day in Tallahassee. Virginia Tech hosts Miami on November 17.
The league’s preseason team has yet to be released.