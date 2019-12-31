Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Hokies Fall to Kentucky in Belk Bowl

Matt DigbyBy Dec 31, 2019, 17:48 pm

WOAY – Virginia Tech football lost a bowl game for the third straight year, as Kentucky scored a game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left to beat the Hokies 37-30 at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

The back-and-forth contest began with the Hokies taking an early lead on a Brian Johnson field goal, only for Kentucky to take the lead on a 25-yard touchdown run from Lynn Bowden Jr. Virginia Tech would respond with two touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead into halftime.

The second half would unfold in the same manner as the first, with Virginia Tech taking a 30-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. However, in the final minute, Bowden connected with Josh Ali for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Kentucky would add another score on the final play as Jordan Wright returned a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown.

Bowden, the game’s MVP, would finish with 306 yards total offense and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Deshawn McClease ran for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Tech finishes the season 8-5, and is now 1-3 in bowl games under Justin Fuente. They’re scheduled to open the 2020 season September 5 against Liberty.

