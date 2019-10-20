Hokies Defeat North Carolina in Six Overtimes

Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – 60 minutes wasn’t enough to decide the winner between Virginia Tech & North Carolina Saturday afternoon. Neither was one or two overtimes.
The Hokies and Tar Heels went to six overtimes before the hosts finally walked away with a 43-41 victory, their fourth straight over North Carolina.
It was the Tar Heels who jumped out to an early 10-0 in the first five minutes, with Virginia Tech not getting on the scoreboard until very late in the first quarter. Two more touchdowns gave Tech a 21-17 lead at halftime. The two would continue to trade the lead in the second half, with Quincy Patterson’s 53-yard TD run tying the game at 31-31 with 4:31 left.
That sent the game to overtime, where both teams would kick a field goal in the first overtime before finding the end zone in the second. This would be the first game to use the NCAA rule where starting from the fifth overtime, teams are only given one two-point conversion attempt per extra period. After Khalil Ladler stopped North Carolina’s two attempts, the stage was set for Patterson’s run up the middle for the winning two points.
Patterson, one of three Virginia Tech quarterbacks to play in the game, finished with 176 yards of total offense and two total touchdowns. Hendon Hooker threw for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) has next week off, before going to Notre Dame November 2.