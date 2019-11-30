Hokies’ Commonwealth Cup Streak Ends at 15

WOAY – For the first time since 2003, Virginia football has won the Commonwealth Cup. A 19-point fourth quarter saw the Cavaliers edge Virginia Tech 39-30 Friday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
Virginia took the early momentum in the first quarter through a pair of Bryce Perkins touchdown runs, from 39 and 67 yards. The Hokies would trail 13-6 at halftime, beginning the second half with a Hendon Hooker touchdown run that tied the game. The two teams then combined for three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the third, with Tech taking a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
After Brian Johnson’s third field goal of the day gave the Hokies a 30-27 lead, Virginia kicked two field goals to go back in front, before a fumble recovery in the end zone secured the win.
Both Hooker and Perkins finished with 311 yards and one touchdown passing, while Deshawn McClease led the Hokies’ run game with 86 yards and a touchdown. Perkins finished with 475 total yards of offense.
With the win, Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC) wins the ACC Coastal Division and will face Clemson next week for the conference championship. Virginia Tech (8-4, 5-3 ACC) will wait until December 8 to find out their bowl destination.