Hodge Named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

Matt DigbyBy Oct 14, 2019, 23:24 pm

WOAY – Marshall sophomore defensive lineman Darius Hodge was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He is the first Thundering Herd player to receive this honor from the league in the 2019 season.

Hodge recorded 4.5 sacks in Saturday’s 31-17 win over Old Dominion, tying a school record; Cecil Fletcher had the same amount of sacks in a 1986 game against Ohio. Marshall as a team finished with eight sacks, tied for the second-most in school history.

Hodge, originally from Wake Forest, North Carolina, has 18 total tackles in 2019, six of them sacks. He totaled 12 tackles in 2018.

Marshall goes on the road this week for a Friday night contest at Florida Atlantic.

