HIV Cases Rise to 53 in West Virginia County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – West Virginia health officials say the number of HIV cases in Cabell County has risen to 53.

The total increased by four cases in the past four weeks and nine cases in the past nine weeks.

The cluster has spread primarily among intravenous drug users. Experts describe the Cabell County situation as a cluster because the disease has not left a certain population.

Cabell County’s is currently the only active HIV cluster in West Virginia.