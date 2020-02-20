History Day at West Virginia Capitol is Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of state and local historical groups will provide displays in the upper rotunda of the West Virginia Capitol as the state marks West Virginia History Day.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday during the legislature’s regular session. All activities are free and open to the public.

Exhibits of photographs, historical documents and artifacts, and publications will showcase work of historians, genealogists, educators, preservationists, librarians and others.

Awards will be presented at 9:30 a.m. to 30 people who have made significant contributions to the preservation of local or regional history or provided years of dedicated service to the organizations.

The West Virginia Archives and History Commission began West Virginia History Day in 1997. The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History joins the Archives and History Commission, West Virginia Historical Society, West Virginia Humanities Council, Mining Your History Foundation, Preservation Alliance of West Virginia Inc. and West Virginia Association of Museums as sponsors.