History Bowl Puts Students’ Knowledge to the Test

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Fifty students gathered at Fayetteville High School to compete in the West Virginia State History Bowl on Saturday.

“Your history is very important,” said Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the Department of Arts, Culture and History. “It’s who you are and what you will become, because if you don’t watch out, history will repeat itself.”

Winners from Saturday’s tournament will move on to the state finals at the end of April. To get this far, students had to know extensive trivia about the state and its culture.

The history bowl offered a number of reasons to compete, including trophies and scholarships adding up to $10,000. Students were also hoping to snag a spot at a once-in-a-lifetime summer camp as well.

“This is [basically] our recruiting field for West Virginia Masters’ Camp,” said Reid Smith. “We bring two kids from every county in the summer to the state capital. They are with us for a week at the University of Charleston [to] learn all about West Virginia.”

A team from Summersville took home first prize at the tournament.