History Alive: Mark Twain Comes to Life at Wildwood Museum

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Wildwood House Museum in Beckley hosted another History Alive program put on by West Virginia Humanities. This time, Mark Twain took the stage to talk about his stance on politics.

Doug Riley has been playing the part of Mark Twain for the West Virginia Humanities Council since 2007.

“He was probably the most influential person of his time. We’ve never had another man like him that has so much individual influence on our American culture or on our American idea of politics. He’s just truly one of America’s great heroes.”

The Raleigh County Historical Society, headed up by its president, Tom Sopher, brings in the interactive History Alive events twice a year, and they are open to the public.

“It’s interesting to hear someone tell the story from the character, and that’s usually how they do it,” Sopher said. “He’ll tell his story from the character and he’ll ask questions from the audience, and then afterwards, we can ask questions of him as a person.”

