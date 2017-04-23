    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured Historical Trade Show In Beckley
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

    Historical Trade Show In Beckley

    Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 23, 2017, 00:32 am

    307
    2
    Advertisement

    If you are a fan of history, then this might interest you as the National Scrip Collectors Association held their semi-annual national meeting on Saturday.

    The organization was formed in 1971 and hosts two meetings once a year in West Virginia, and the other in Kentucky. During the meetings, dealers from all over the area bring their collections such as, tokens, scrips and other historical items. The meeting is open to the public and gives them the opportunity to look at the different items.

    “It is a fun hobby, and it’s one that anybody can afford to collect although some of the rare ones are expensive. There is a lot of these tokens that can be bought for just a couple of dollars, so it’s fun and it’s historical and it’s part of the heritage of people from this part of the country,” said David Schenkman, a collector.

    The meeting took place at Country Inn and Suites in Beckley. They hope to see you there next year!

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostAppalachian Power Chief Looks Toward Renewable Energy
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives