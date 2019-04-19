Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Historical Marker Behind Glade Creek Reservoir Has Been Installed
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Historical Marker Behind Glade Creek Reservoir Has Been Installed

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 19, 2019, 10:56 am

8
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Through the efforts of the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS), an official state highway historical marker has been installed to commemorate the story behind the creation of the Glade Creek Reservoir. The cost of fabricating, transporting and erecting the marker was covered by a $2,000 Community Grant from the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF).

According to RCHS marker program manager Merle T. Cole, the BAF grant was a major factor in helping the society reach its goal.

Cole explained, “State historical markers are a permanent and comparatively low-cost tool for raising awareness of, and interest in, county history and culture.” The state program was created in 1937 to encourage automobile tourism during the Great Depression, initially with 440 markers installed across West Virginia. The current RCHS program began in 2017, with the installation of a marker for the Big Beaver Creek Prehistoric Indian Fort in Blue Jay. Today there are six markers installed or reinstalled, with two more under review by West Virginia and History, the state program office, at the Culture Center in Charleston.

Cole performed background research for the marker application, mostly in contemporary Beckley newspapers. He subsequently published the findings as an article in the Spring 2019 issue of West Virginia Historical Society journal.

RCHS is exploring other possible sites or persons which meet state criteria of uniqueness, and broad historical or social influence. Future marker program efforts will likely focus on targets outside the Beckley area. Cole emphasized, “We are a county historical society. We need to commemorate the numerous possibilities across our bailiwick.”

Previous PostBiden expected to launch presidential campaign next week
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X