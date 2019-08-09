Historic Skyline Drive-In Reopens

HILLTOP, W.Va (WOAY) – The legendary Skyline Drive-In on Legends Highway is now back open. The restaurant and bar have a new owner and new management but it kept the same name and on its opening day, it brought in some of the same customers.

“I’m glad to see it open back up. I missed the place because I’ve come here a lot of times,” Darell Wolfe, an Oak Hill native, said. “Brought my wife here when we was dating, so you know, just that way.”

Skyline Drive-In Was a staple in the Oak Hill community before it closed its doors in the ‘80s. Neysa Green’s dad bought the building four months ago and when he asked his kids what he should do with it, Green told him she wanted to return home and make it a bar.

“It’s my lifelong dream to work for myself and run a bar,” Green said.

And now her dream is a reality and as someone who grew up in the area, she knew what this place meant to the locals who grew up eating there, so she kept the name. Also, because of the unconfirmed myth that country music legend Hank Williams Sr. died in the parking lot, she wanted to keep his memory alive as well.

“When we were working on it, when people were stopping and taking pictures of this place, of Hank’s Last Stop, that’s why I decided to keep it to Skyline to keep Hank’s name alive,” Green said. “I even tried to reach out to his son, Jr. I haven’t got a response yet. I’d like to get a response from him. I’m trying to keep his father’s memory alive, you know.”

Because of the changing laws, Skyline can no longer technically be a drive-in because it serves alcohol, and there will be a few changes to the menu. However, the building is the same building in the same spot where so many memories were made years ago and where its history will live on.

“I had a lot of friends some of them’s gone now. You know, we was all in our hay day back then, and we’d pull in, get a beer, BBQ hot sauce,” Wolfe said. “You know, just everybody kind of get together.”

“And your pop come in bottles and they put a straw in it,” Wolfe’s wife, Deborah, added.

For now, the Skyline Drive-In will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.