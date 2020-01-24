Historic places eligible for grants through W.Va. office

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Projects involving sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places are eligible to apply for historic preservation development grants through the West Virginia Historic Preservation Office.

Projects should involve the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites, the state Department of Arts, Culture and History said in a news release. Approximately $369,000 is expected to be available for the grants, depending on appropriations from Congress or the state legislature.

Privately owned properties are only eligible where there is evidence of public support or public benefit, the release said. Governmental properties that aren’t accessible to the public are not eligible for funding.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31.

