Historic Fayette Theatre to put on annual Christmas program in December

Charistin ClarkBy Nov 12, 2019, 22:47 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- The Historic Fayette Theatre will be hosting their Christmas program in December.

This year’s program is “On Christmas Day In The Morning.” The play takes place in an orphanage in the 1930s and is based on getting orphans adopted by Christmas. There are 35 cast members total, including seasoned veterans and first-timers. This is the first time they will be performing this play and Director Cindy White is ecstatic to work with the kids.

“I wanted to direct kids. I did direct kids a couple of years ago. I didn’t have quite this many, but I wanted to direct kids again and I found this play, which is loaded with kids,” says White.

Opening night is December 6 at 7:30 pm, with six performances total:

Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 pm

Dec. 8 and 15 at 2 pm

 

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

