Hinton’s 2nd Saturdays on June 10th

HINTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – 2nd Saturdays happens June 10, 2017. We will start the day with a “Color The River” float trip. Join us in coloring the river with kayaks, duckies, canoes, paddle boards, and inner tubes. This event will take place on the Greenbrier River, with the purpose of establishing a cancer fund for Summers County residents. Put in at the Summers County 4-H Camp, and take out at the public access across from Willow Wood Country Club. Registration starts at 10:00am, float time is at 11:00am. The trip will take approximately four hours. Be prepared, bring snacks, water, and sunscreen! Boater regulations apply. Otter and Oak will have a mobile store on location with paddle board rentals, as well as other river gear. Tube rentals and shuttle service will be available by Berry’s Campground at a nominal fee.

After you “Color The River”, dry off and head into Hinton for food, music, vendors, and cars! At 4:00pm The Hinton Hot Rod Association will set up near the Courthouse. Music kicks off at 6:00pm, and The Kind Thieves take the stage at 8:00pm. Bring a blanket, or a chair, and your dancing shoes!

For more information, check out Hinton’s 2nd Saturdays Facebook page.

