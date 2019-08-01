Hinton Welcomes New Train to Railroad Days

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Event planners in Hinton finally have a sigh of relief as a new train will take over during the annual Railroad Days.

“It’s called Autumn Express, which is a nice name because that’s what it is,” said event organizer Pat Hanafin. “It’s taken through the New River Gorge when it’s at its peak– and it will be beautiful.”

There will be a few changes, however. The train will miss Bridge Day at the New River Gorge and only be in Hinton on Friday, October 18. No vendors will be set up that day, but will be scattered throughout the town on Saturday and Sunday.

The train will bring about 1,000 visitors to the area, giving them the chance to tour the historic town.

