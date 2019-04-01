Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
FeaturedLocal News

Hinton Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

Terell BaileyBy Apr 01, 2019, 18:58 pm

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Police in Hinton are investigating a shooting that led to one person being shot.

Hinton dispatchers say, the call came in at 3:56 P.M., after reports of gunfire from a home. The shooting occurred on 7th Avenue in Hinton.

Currently the cause of this incident is unknown, but dispatchers say the shooting involved two men. One subject was shot and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of injuries sustained are unknown.

The identities of the men involved are not being released at this time.

Hinton Police Department is leading the investigation, they’re being assisted by West Virginia State Police, and the Summers County Sheriff’s Office.

Once we receive more information we will update you both online and on-air.

