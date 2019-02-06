Hinton Police Officers Making A Difference By Picking Up Trash In Their Town

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Local police officers in Summers County are coming together to make a difference in their community.

Deputy Chief T.S. Adkins and Patrolman L.A. Harvey, work, live and love the place they call home, Hinton. On Tuesday, February 5, they received a call of a dirty syringe laying beside the sidewalk between 8th and 9th avenue on Temple Street. When they arrived, they recovered the syringe, but they noticed something very different, a massive amount of trash and liter strung around the side of the road and the lot where brick row once stood.

Both officers decided they wanted to do something about it. They went and got trash bags and started picking up the garbage. One giant trash bag full of plastic bottles, beer cans, bags, and other miscellaneous trash were gathered.

Both officers say they are challenging the citizens of Hinton to do the same. If you see trash on the street, pick it up. They want to work together to make Hinton a cleaner and safer place.

If you participate in the challenge, post your bag of trash and use the hashtag, #operationcleanstreets