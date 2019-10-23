Hinton Passes Complete Streets Policy

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The City of Hinton is increasing safety in the community by becoming the 10th city in West Virginia to adopt a Complete Streets policy.

At the most recent city council meeting, Hinton passed the resolution unanimously. Complete Streets are designed to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders.

Under the new policy, transportation agencies must change their approach to community roads. A “complete” street may include sidewalks, bike lanes, bus lanes, comfortable and accessible public transportation stops, frequent and safe crossing opportunities, medians, pedestrian signals, roundabouts, and more.

Active SWV has worked to bring Complete Streets policies to cities and towns in the New River Gorge area. They say the growing movement will benefit communities in a number of ways, including increasing recreation opportunities, economic development, and overall health and well-being. Active SWV will continue its efforts to help plan and create projects and policies to increase safety and connectivity for residents.

In 2017, Mount Hope passed Complete Streets policies with Beckley and Oak Hill following in July and September 2019.