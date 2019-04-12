Hinton Gearing Up For ‘Our Community Cares Flea Fair’

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The 1st Saturday of every month starting in May, there will be a Flea Market held in Downtown Hinton. Our Community Cares Flea Fair will be held on the 1st Saturday of each month in May, June, July, September, and October (not in August due to the Water Festival). It will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. and will be held on the grounds of the Summers County Courthouse and Memorial Building on Courthouse Square in Hinton.

The cost will be $20 per space; cash only the day of the event. Everyone is welcome; flea market/yard sale items, vendors, groups, antiques, etc. Proceeds from the space cost will benefit two different local organizations/groups per month that may not otherwise receive a lot of donations throughout the year. Set up will begin at 7 a.m., no earlier.

Organizers Laura Lilly and Teresa Mann state that this event will benefit the community in various ways. The groups/organizations will benefit from the proceeds of the event, the community will benefit from the great prices on the items that they will purchase, and the sellers will benefit from generating sales from the community. The organizers state that It is a win, win, win for everyone. Plus, the surrounding flea markets in Pence Springs and Lerona may be too far for local citizens to drive, plus they can still attend church on Sunday when the other ones are held.

Special note: Not responsible for injury, sales from the vendors, accidents, etc. For any questions, please call Laura at 304-573-5320 or Teresa at 304-712-8647.