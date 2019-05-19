Hinton Community Comes Together To Offset Funeral Costs

Hinton, WV (WOAY)- It has been one week since the Hinton house fire that claimed the lives of two children. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders was at the Kroger in Hinton today as the community came together to heal and show support.

The hot dog and bake sale fundraiser started at 11, but the line formed before that. For some, it was a way to show their support for a family they never knew. For people like special education teacher Diania Price, who had both Tyrone and Andromeda in her classroom, it was a way to feel connected again.

“Just these things are the last things I can do for them,” Hinton Area Elementary teacher Diania Price said. “And so just, you know Tyrone would have loved being at the center of attention because he loved attention. So for me it’s just I guess a way to connect to really connect with him and the community. Our community is amazing.”

After the devastating house fire last Saturday, the Hinton Kroger organized the benefit to help raise money for the funeral costs. This is just one of the ways local organizations have been pitching in to help.

“Well I volunteer in the community and I couldn’t imagine losing two children. And in such a devastating tragedy as they did and to lose everything in their home so I knew that we needed to do something,” Kroger’s Administrative Assistant Laura Lilly Cochran said. And Kroger has been here since the early ’70s and we always help the community, so I thought it’d be great if we just did something really big.”

Just down the street, more money was collected. Volunteers at Lifeline Church washed cars and the Hinton Police Department set up a Charity Checkpoint stopping drivers and asking for donations.

“It’s such a sad situation that happened to the family, ” Hinton Police Chief Nathan Allen said.” We as a police department want people to understand that it’s not about writing tickets and arresting people all the time. We’re here to help people so that’s what we’re out here doing today.”