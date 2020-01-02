Hikers take part in First Day Hike at Hawks Nest State Park

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Hikers flocked to various parks in the state for hikes to ring in the new year, and Hawks Nest State Park in Ansted was no exception.

The hike had a great turnout as they walked about two miles. Crysty Linkenhoker, who lead the hike, said it was a great way to start fresh, exercise and see a local hidden gem.

“Any opportunity you get to be out in a state park and seeing things that you haven’t seen before, I suggest you jump on it,” Linenhoker said. “Hiking is a great way to see parts of it you don’t see as you drive by and the hikes aren’t really long. There are well-maintained trails everywhere. It’s a great opportunity for anybody that wants to just check stuff out and do something that they haven’t been doing before.”

Stops included the the old museum as they went down to the lower park and the famous Hawks Nest Overlook.