Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Hikers take part in First Day Hike at Hawks Nest State Park
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Hikers take part in First Day Hike at Hawks Nest State Park

Anna SaundersBy Jan 02, 2020, 09:40 am

59
0

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Hikers flocked to various parks in the state for hikes to ring in the new year, and Hawks Nest State Park in Ansted was no exception.

The hike had a great turnout as they walked about two miles. Crysty Linkenhoker, who lead the hike, said it was a great way to start fresh, exercise and see a local hidden gem. 

“Any opportunity you get to be out in a state park and seeing things that you haven’t seen before, I suggest you jump on it,” Linenhoker said. “Hiking is a great way to see parts of it you don’t see as you drive by and the hikes aren’t really long. There are well-maintained trails everywhere. It’s a great opportunity for anybody that wants to just check stuff out and do something that they haven’t been doing before.”

Stops included the the old museum as they went down to the lower park and the famous Hawks Nest Overlook. 

Previous PostGov. Justice appoints Frazier as DMV Commissioner
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

School Closings & Delays

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X