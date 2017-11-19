Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Highlights: Texas @ WVU

Paloma VillicanaBy Nov 19, 2017, 02:01 am

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – Quarterback Will Grier went out early in the game after dislocating his middle finger. Reports say that Grier will have to undergo surgery and will miss next week’s game at Oklahoma.

Sophomore quarterback, Chris Chugunov, went in for Grier after his injury. The Mountaineers struggled to make plays without Grier as the offense had a season-low 295 yards. West Virginia lost to Texas 28-14 making the Longhorns bowl eligible.

West Virginia will play #10 Oklahoma on the road next Saturday.

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

