Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Highlights: Scott Brown Classic
SportsSports News

Highlights: Scott Brown Classic

Paloma VillicanaBy Apr 14, 2018, 18:41 pm

15
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Here’s a look at the Class AA vs. Class A match up from the Scott Brown Classic at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Class AA won 99-93.

Comments

comments

Previous PostThousands Turn Out For The Sweetest Event Of The Year As Lewisburg Hosts Their Chocolate Festival
Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: