Highlights: Midland Trail @ Oak Hill Baseball

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill defeated the Midland Trail Patriots 8-0 on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Tolsia defeated the Patriots 7-6 and also took down Oak Hill 12-2. Also, Fayetteville defeated Webster County 6-5.
By Paloma VillicanaApr 01, 2018, 00:33 am12
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.