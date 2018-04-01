Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Highlights: Midland Trail @ Oak Hill Baseball

Paloma VillicanaBy Apr 01, 2018, 00:33 am

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill defeated the Midland Trail Patriots 8-0 on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Tolsia defeated the Patriots 7-6 and also took down Oak Hill 12-2. Also, Fayetteville defeated Webster County 6-5.

 

 

