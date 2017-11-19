Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sports News

Highlights Class AA Quarterfinals: Point Pleasant @ Bluefield

Nov 19, 2017

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon’s match up was actually a rematch from week seven of the regular season. Once again, Bluefield hosted Point Pleasant as they have already defeated them once 42-13 this season. The Beavers were able to do it again at home today defeating Point Pleasant 49-17.

It was a sucessful playoff game for senior running back, Mookie Collier, as he surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards. Collier and his team advance to Class AA semifinals as they will host Bridgeport next week.

