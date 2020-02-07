High water and mud slides causing road closures across southern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – With continuous rain and snow falling throughout West Virginia, several southern West Virginia counties are experiencing road closures due to high water and mudslides.

Most notably, WV 112, Ingleside Road, in Mercer County, the site of an active slide for the last several months, has seen additional movement and is currently closed until the weather subsides to allow crews in to clean up the debris.

Also, in Fayette County, WV 41, near Prince, is closed due to a mud slide that includes trees and utility poles. Crews remain on the scene awaiting a break in the weather to begin cleanup.

The Emergency Road and Bridge Closure Report, available from WV 511, has the latest closures listed and is updated frequently. It’s posted on the WV 511 Twitter account at: https://twitter.com/WV511

WVDOH crews will continue to monitor and provide the necessary assistance. Motorists are encouraged to slow down when conditions are less than perfect.

For traveler information and road conditions, please go to www.WV511.org.