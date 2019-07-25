High-Tech Bracelets Create Game and Communication Between Scouts

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – Like any scout camp, the World Scout Jamboree is all about making life-long friendships. Now, with the 150 countries represented and all the different languages, they are using technology to make that connection easier.

They’re called Novus bracelets and all the scouts have to do is place their bracelet against another, click a button, and they can exchange information through the bracelet like their names and social media accounts. At the different activity stations, the scouts can also rack up points as they all compete to get the most.

“All of the information, the folks that you connect with, as well as the badges you earn with the game all appear in a mobile app so you can actually have like a journal of all of the things you’ve done at the Jamboree,” Novus Team Lead Neal Robison said.

There are rules that come with the bracelets. Scouts are only allowed to connect with scouts and staff are only allowed to connect with staff.