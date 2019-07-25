Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High-Tech Bracelets Create Game and Communication Between Scouts

Anna SaundersBy Jul 25, 2019, 18:06 pm

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – Like any scout camp, the World Scout Jamboree is all about making life-long friendships.  Now, with the 150 countries represented and all the different languages, they are using technology to make that connection easier. 

They’re called Novus bracelets and all the scouts have to do is place their bracelet against another, click a button, and they can exchange information through the bracelet like their names and social media accounts. At the different activity stations, the scouts can also rack up points as they all compete to get the most. 

“All of the information, the folks that you connect with, as well as the badges you earn with the game all appear in a mobile app so you can actually have like a journal of all of the things you’ve done at the Jamboree,” Novus Team Lead Neal Robison said. 

There are rules that come with the bracelets. Scouts are only allowed to connect with scouts and staff are only allowed to connect with staff. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

