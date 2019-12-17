High suicides rates during the holiday season is a myth

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and celebration, but for some people, they are anything but. Being surrounded by family and friends is what makes the holidays special. People who aren’t around their loved ones during the holidays tend to have it tougher.

“A lot of depression is caused by either something that traumatic may have happened and then in a lot of people’s cases loved ones, one loves dying at certain times of the year and they’re not here now this year. Cause most of the people that I even talk to they always reminisce about being with their mother, or the father or a family member or someone like that at Christmas and now this year they’re not here, so a lot of its deals with loss,” said Clinical Director William Catus.

Although, depression is proven to be higher during the holiday. According to the CDC’s National Center for Health, that’s not the same case for suicide rates.

That exactly from the research that I have done is a myth that there is a lot of suicide. November and December are the two months that have the lowest percentage of suicides. May, July, and March have the highest. But that myth has been passed down from generation to generation, but it is true that during this time there’s a high percentage of depression but suicide rates count for a low percentage of that,” said Catus.

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression during the holidays there are a few ways to uplift your spirits.

“I’ll tell them to reach out to the family members. Do something that they’ve never done. Volunteer and check the local churches that are maybe serving meals or something. Because the only way that would actually help you defeat and beat depression is to get out and do something,” explained Catus.

If you notice or start to experience any symptoms, reach out for help.