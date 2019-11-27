High speed chase ends when man runs out of gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a man who led officers on a long, high-speed chase through West Virginia was caught after he ran out of gas.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Joshua Allen Harris is facing fleeing and stolen vehicle charges after the pursuit early Tuesday.

Harris was allegedly driving erratically on an interstate near Burning Springs then took off when a deputy tried to pull him over. He reached speeds of 125 mph as he led officials on a chase through four West Virginia counties before running out of gas near Jane Lew.

A Kanawha County court clerk says Harris doesn’t have an attorney yet.