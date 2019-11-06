High School Volleyball Update – November 5

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s sectional volleyball matchup between Liberty and Oak Hill!

The matchup was a product of earlier results in Class AA Region 3 Section 1, as the Lady Raiders lost to Independence and the Lady Red Devils won against Wyoming East. Liberty would take the first game before Oak Hill rallied in game 2, but the Lady Raiders would go on to win the match 3-1.

Liberty and Independence advance to regional play Saturday, where they will be joined by Shady Spring and PikeView. The Lady Tigers are sectional champions after two wins against the Lady Panthers, who made the championship round after winning against River View.

In Class A Region 3 Section 2, Greenbrier West is in the sectional championship round, thereby also advancing to regionals on Saturday. The Lady Cavs won 3-0 Tuesday against Greater Beckley Christian.