High School Volleyball – Shady Spring Triangular

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s volleyball triangular featuring Shady Spring, PikeView and Independence!

Shady Spring won the first match in two games against PikeView, but the second match would be close between PikeView & Independence. The Lady Panthers took the opening game, and had a lead early in the second. However, Independence would gain momentum in the second game, winning 25-17. The Lady Patriots would also win the third game in similar fashion, after PikeView had momentum through the opening points.

The final match of the triangular saw Shady Spring win in two games against Independence, in a matchup of the two teams that represented Region 3 at the Class AA state tournament last year.