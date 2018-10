Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s volleyball match between Fayetteville & Oak Hill!

Both teams were looking for a win to close Thursday’s triangular; Independence won 2-0 against each school earlier in the evening. The Lady Pirates began Game 1 on a 7-0 run, before the Lady Red Devils answered with a run of their own to win the game 25-16. Oak Hill would go on to win Game 2 25-18 to sweep the match.