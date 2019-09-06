Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School Sports Update – September 5

Matt Digby Sep 06, 2019

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s volleyball match between Richwood & Oak Hill.

Oak Hill would set the tone early in the varsity match, winning the first two games. However, Richwood by going on a run to win the third 25-19. The Lady Red Devils then answered by taking back the momentum to win Game 4 25-14.

Also in volleyball, Liberty won both matches of a home triangular with Summers County & Greater Beckley; the Lady Bobcats won in two games against the Lady Crusaders. Additionally, Independence won 2-0 against Princeton, but PikeView won 2-0 against the Lady Patriots at a triangular in Mercer County.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

