High School Sports Update – September 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s volleyball match between Richwood & Oak Hill.

Oak Hill would set the tone early in the varsity match, winning the first two games. However, Richwood by going on a run to win the third 25-19. The Lady Red Devils then answered by taking back the momentum to win Game 4 25-14.

Also in volleyball, Liberty won both matches of a home triangular with Summers County & Greater Beckley; the Lady Bobcats won in two games against the Lady Crusaders. Additionally, Independence won 2-0 against Princeton, but PikeView won 2-0 against the Lady Patriots at a triangular in Mercer County.