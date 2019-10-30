High School Sports Update – October 29

WOAY – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s volleyball match between Greenbrier West & Meadow Bridge!

The Lady Cavs established momentum early in the match, winning 25-12, 25-7, 25-14. Meadow Bridge would build momentum at different points in the match, especially in the third game, but Greenbrier West made plays to maintain the lead.

In high school soccer, the Class AA/A regionals were Tuesday, with both Oak Hill teams facing Charleston Catholic. However, the Irish would take each of the championships, with the girls’ teams establishing momentum early in a 5-0 win. The Red Devil boys rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie the game at 2-2 in the second half, but Charleston Catholic would score twice more in a 4-2 win.

The Class AAA soccer regionals are Thursday, with both Greenbrier East teams facing George Washington in Region 3.