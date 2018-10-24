Search
High School Sports Update – October 23

Matt Digby Oct 24, 2018

WOAY – Check out highlights from Woodrow Wilson volleyball’s Senior Night, as the Lady Flying Eagles hosted Greenbrier East & South Charleston in a triangular.

Beckley would win 2-0 against the Lady Spartans, while both those teams would win 2-0 over South Charleston.

In high school soccer, both Oak Hill teams faced Charleston Catholic in Class AA/A regional play, but the Irish would win both games; the boys’ game finished 1-0, while the Lady Red Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2, but Charleston Catholic would win 3-2.

Princeton boys and Greenbrier East girls will both play George Washington in Class AAA regionals Thursday in Beckley.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

