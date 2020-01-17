High School Sports Update – January 16

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s wrestling matches at Oak Hill!

It was Senior Night for the Red Devils, as they hosted Liberty, Meadow Bridge, and Midland Trail; middle school teams also had the chance to compete against themselves.

Head coach David Vincent speaks about how critical the next few weeks are for high school wrestling, with Oak Hill scheduled to host the Coalfield Conference championships in early February. AA/A regionals return to Independence later that month, with the state tournament in Huntington at the end of February.

High school basketball scores from Thursday are below.

BOYS

Independence 71, Liberty 69

Cross Lanes Christian 70, Midland Trail 62

GIRLS

Wyoming East 65, Bluefield 45

PikeView 63, Oak Hill 35

George Washington 63, Woodrow Wilson 53