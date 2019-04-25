High School Sports Update – April 24

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – The Coalfield Conference tennis championships began Wednesday at Shady Spring High School, featuring boys and girls singles and doubles competition. One of the brackets was completed Wednesday; Jack Hayes & Marc White (Oak Hill) won the 3rd boys doubles bracket against Griffin Aliff & William Ormandy (Shady Spring) 8-2. Among the boys singles finals Thursday will be Andre Re (Oak Hill) vs. Chance Spencer (Independence), and Derek Farley (Independence) vs. Benjamin Lane. The girls competition will also finish on Thursday evening. Tennis regionals begin Monday, with the state championship scheduled for May 9th-11th.

BASEBALL SCORES

Shady Spring 9, Oak Hill 8

Summers County 9, Fayetteville 5

Independence 10, Liberty 8

Midland Trail 18, Montcalm 1

Bluefield 8, Wyoming East 1

Chapmanville 11, Westside 5

SOFTBALL SCORES

Valley 11, Oak Hill 0

Shady Spring 12, Bluefield 0

Herbert Hoover 8, Independence 0

Nicholas County 11, Lewis County 1