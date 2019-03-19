High School Sports Scoreboard – March 18

BASEBALL
Oak Hill 20, PikeView 10
Independence 7, Fayetteville 3
Greenbrier East 11, Princeton 5
Nicholas County 7, Clay County 0
SOFTBALL
Wyoming East 10, Fayetteville 0
Liberty 8, Woodrow Wilson 0
TENNIS
Oak Hill 7, Westside 0
By Matt DigbyMar 18, 2019, 23:11 pm1
