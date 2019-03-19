Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports High School Sports Scoreboard – March 18
SportsSports News

High School Sports Scoreboard – March 18

Matt DigbyBy Mar 18, 2019, 23:11 pm

1
0

BASEBALL

Oak Hill 20, PikeView 10

Independence 7, Fayetteville 3

Greenbrier East 11, Princeton 5

Nicholas County 7, Clay County 0

SOFTBALL

Wyoming East 10, Fayetteville 0

Liberty 8, Woodrow Wilson 0

TENNIS

Oak Hill 7, Westside 0

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X