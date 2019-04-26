High School Sports Scoreboard – April 25

SOFTBALL
Greenbrier West 17, Shady Spring 8
Midland Trail 11, Fayetteville 3
Wyoming East 8, Mount View 0
Oak Hill 4, Richwood 2
BASEBALL
Fayetteville 6, Oak Hill 4
Shady Spring 12, Independence 10
James Monroe 15, Liberty 5
Summers County 11, River View 0
TENNIS
The following athletes won their respective brackets in the Coalfields Conference championships at Shady Spring this week.
BOYS – Chance Spencer (Independence, #1 Singles); Derek Farley (Independence, #2 Singles); Chris Hill (Independence, #3 Singles); Corey Littreal (Oak Hill, #4 Singles); Andre Re & Matt Mrozek (Oak Hill, #1 Doubles); Benjamin Lane & Dalton Hill (Wyoming East, #2 Doubles); Jack Hayes & Marc White (Oak Hill, #3 Doubles)
GIRLS – Kara Kissel (Wyoming East, #1 Singles); Jessica Wrobleski (Westside, #2 Singles); Rachel Fema (Shady Spring, #3 Singles); Alyssa McGhee (Liberty, #4 Singles); Kara Kissel & Abby Quesenberry (Wyoming East, #1 Doubles); Brianna Bragg & Alyssa McGhee (Liberty, #2 Doubles); Robinson & Schuster (Liberty, #3 Doubles)