Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports High School Sports Scoreboard – April 25
SportsSports News

High School Sports Scoreboard – April 25

Matt DigbyBy Apr 26, 2019, 01:07 am

11
0

SOFTBALL

Greenbrier West 17, Shady Spring 8

Midland Trail 11, Fayetteville 3

Wyoming East 8, Mount View 0

Oak Hill 4, Richwood 2

BASEBALL

Fayetteville 6, Oak Hill 4

Shady Spring 12, Independence 10

James Monroe 15, Liberty 5

Summers County 11, River View 0

TENNIS

The following athletes won their respective brackets in the Coalfields Conference championships at Shady Spring this week.

BOYS – Chance Spencer (Independence, #1 Singles); Derek Farley (Independence, #2 Singles); Chris Hill (Independence, #3 Singles); Corey Littreal (Oak Hill, #4 Singles); Andre Re & Matt Mrozek (Oak Hill, #1 Doubles); Benjamin Lane & Dalton Hill (Wyoming East, #2 Doubles); Jack Hayes & Marc White (Oak Hill, #3 Doubles)

GIRLS – Kara Kissel (Wyoming East, #1 Singles); Jessica Wrobleski (Westside, #2 Singles); Rachel Fema (Shady Spring, #3 Singles); Alyssa McGhee (Liberty, #4 Singles); Kara Kissel & Abby Quesenberry (Wyoming East, #1 Doubles); Brianna Bragg & Alyssa McGhee (Liberty, #2 Doubles); Robinson & Schuster (Liberty, #3 Doubles)

Previous PostFive Woodrow Wilson Seniors Sign Letters of Intent
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X