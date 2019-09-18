Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School Soccer Update – September 17

Matt Digby Sep 18, 2019, 00:12 am

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s high school soccer doubleheader at Midland Trail.

The Lady Patriots faced Lincoln County, who led 3-1 at halftime. The Lady Panthers continued their momentum on offense in the second half, going on to win 3-1.

Midland Trail boys soccer was also home, facing Shady Spring. The Tigers took the early lead on a goal from Zack Nunn; the Patriots had several chances to tie the game but Erick Bevil made multiple key saves. Shady Spring would go on to win 6-0.

Also on Tuesday, Princeton girls won 4-0 against Shady Spring. In boys soccer, Charleston Catholic won 2-1 against Oak Hill, and Woodrow Wilson dropped a 4-1 contest to Huntington.

Matt Digby

