High School Soccer Scoreboard – October 3

GIRLS SOCCER
Spring Valley 1, Woodrow Wilson 1
Oak Hill 5, Midland Trail 0
Greenbrier East 5, Princeton 1
BOYS SOCCER
Shady Spring 1, Nicholas County 0
Princeton 3, Cross Lanes Christian 0
Scott 1, Oak Hill 0
By Matt DigbyOct 04, 2019, 00:17 am1
GIRLS SOCCER
Spring Valley 1, Woodrow Wilson 1
Oak Hill 5, Midland Trail 0
Greenbrier East 5, Princeton 1
BOYS SOCCER
Shady Spring 1, Nicholas County 0
Princeton 3, Cross Lanes Christian 0
Scott 1, Oak Hill 0
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More