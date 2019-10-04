Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School Soccer Scoreboard – October 3

Matt DigbyBy Oct 04, 2019, 00:17 am

GIRLS SOCCER

Spring Valley 1, Woodrow Wilson 1

Oak Hill 5, Midland Trail 0

Greenbrier East 5, Princeton 1

BOYS SOCCER

Shady Spring 1, Nicholas County 0

Princeton 3, Cross Lanes Christian 0

Scott 1, Oak Hill 0

