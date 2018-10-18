Search
High School Soccer Scoreboard – October 17

Matt DigbyBy Oct 17, 2018, 22:46 pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Hill 10, PikeView 0

Shady Spring 3, Bluefield 2 (OT)

Shady Spring vs. Oak Hill – Thursday

Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East – Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Hill 2, PikeView 0

Mingo Central 1, Shady Spring 0

Oak Hill vs. Mingo Central – Thursday

Woodrow Wilson @ Princeton – Thursday

