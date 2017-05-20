High School Regional Baseball Matchups Set

Advertisement



WOAY – The regional matchups are set for high school baseball, with all sections involving local teams being completed by Friday.

In Class AA, James Monroe established an early lead at PikeView, before the Panthers scored three straight runs. The Mavericks countered to win 5-3, and will open regionals at Independence next Tuesday.

Fayetteville visited Charleston Catholic for their sectional championship round in Class A, with the hosts winning 11-1. The Irish will welcome Greater Beckley to Kanawha County on Tuesday.

In Class AAA, Greenbrier East will play St. Albans after the Spartans and Red Dragons both won their respective sections. Game two of the best-of-three series is Wednesday in Fairlea.

