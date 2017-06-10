High School Closed For Over 50 Years Celebrates Annual Reunion

Advertisement



A high school that closed 50 years ago this spring, celebrated their annual reunion on Saturday.

Classes from Greenville High School celebrated their reunion at James Monroe High School. The reunion is held every three years, and had classes ranging all the way from the year 1938.

“The graduates of Greenville High School got a good education, and we liked our school, We loved our school as a matter of fact, but I think we got so much more than that. We had people who cared about us and that’s not to say we were angels or anything, I mean we were kids… we did things that were wrong, but we had someone there who would say, don’t you think there’s a better way of doing that? and we competed in clubs and sports it was a good school,” said Donna Jackson, graduate of the 1967 class.

The doors doors opened at 9 a.m. and lunch was served at 1 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments