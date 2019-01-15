Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School Basketball Scoreboard – January 14

Matt DigbyBy Jan 15, 2019, 00:21 am

GIRLS

Valley 67, Meadow Bridge 40 (highlights above)

Bluefield 61, James Monroe 54

Wyoming East 71, PikeView 30

Princeton 58, Tazewell 42

BOYS

Summers County 48, Midland Trail 39

