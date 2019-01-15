High School Basketball Scoreboard – January 14

GIRLS
Valley 67, Meadow Bridge 40 (highlights above)
Bluefield 61, James Monroe 54
Wyoming East 71, PikeView 30
Princeton 58, Tazewell 42
BOYS
Summers County 48, Midland Trail 39
By Matt DigbyJan 15, 2019, 00:21 am13
