High School Basketball Scoreboard – February 22

GIRLS
Summers County 50, Montcalm 33 (A Region 3 Section 2 championship, highlights above)
Midland Trail 63, Pocahontas County 50 (A Region 3 Section 1 championship)
Nicholas County 48, Braxton County 45 (AA Region 2 Section 2 championship)
UPCOMING GIRLS POSTSEASON GAMES
Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East (AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship) – Saturday
Class AA Region 3 co-finals – Westside @ Bluefield, PikeView @ Wyoming East
Class A Region 3 co-finals – Montcalm @ Midland Trail, Pocahontas County @ Summers County
BOYS
Independence 49, Liberty 43 (AA Region 3 Section 1, highlights above)
PikeView 77, River View 65 (AA Region 3 Section 2)
Bluefield 75, Princeton 54
UPCOMING BOYS POSTSEASON GAMES
Monday – Westside vs. Wyoming East, Independence vs. Oak Hill, Richwood @ Valley, Fayetteville @ Midland Trail, Mount View @ Meadow Bridge, Montcalm @ Summers County
Tuesday – James Monroe @ Shady Spring, PikeView @ Bluefield