Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports High School Basketball Scoreboard – February 22
SportsSports News

High School Basketball Scoreboard – February 22

Matt DigbyBy Feb 23, 2019, 00:18 am

21
0

GIRLS

Summers County 50, Montcalm 33 (A Region 3 Section 2 championship, highlights above)

Midland Trail 63, Pocahontas County 50 (A Region 3 Section 1 championship)

Nicholas County 48, Braxton County 45 (AA Region 2 Section 2 championship)

UPCOMING GIRLS POSTSEASON GAMES

Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East (AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship) – Saturday

Class AA Region 3 co-finals – Westside @ Bluefield, PikeView @ Wyoming East

Class A Region 3 co-finals – Montcalm @ Midland Trail, Pocahontas County @ Summers County

BOYS

Independence 49, Liberty 43 (AA Region 3 Section 1, highlights above)

PikeView 77, River View 65 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Bluefield 75, Princeton 54

UPCOMING BOYS POSTSEASON GAMES

Monday – Westside vs. Wyoming East, Independence vs. Oak Hill, Richwood @ Valley, Fayetteville @ Midland Trail, Mount View @ Meadow Bridge, Montcalm @ Summers County

Tuesday – James Monroe @ Shady Spring, PikeView @ Bluefield

Previous PostState Wrestling Tournament - Day 2 Update
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X