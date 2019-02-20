BREAKING NEWS
High School Basketball Scoreboard – February 19

Matt DigbyBy Feb 20, 2019, 00:22 am

GIRLS

Woodrow Wilson 66, Princeton 45 (AAA Region 3 Section 2, highlights above)

PikeView 60, James Monroe 53 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Bluefield 69, River View 52 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Nicholas County 67, Clay County 50 (AA Region 2 Section 2)

Greenbrier West 66, Greater Beckley 37 (A Region 3 Section 2)

Mount View 44, Meadow Bridge 21 (A Region 3 Section 2)

UPCOMING GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES

Westside vs. Wyoming East (At Oak Hill) – Wednesday

Valley @ Midland Trail – Wednesday

PikeView vs. Bluefield (At Princeton) – Thursday

Mount View @ Summers County – Thursday

Greenbrier West @ Montcalm – Thursday

Braxton County @ Nicholas County – Friday

BOYS

Oak Hill 82, Liberty 51

Independence 70, Van 46

Greenbrier West 83, Richwood 51

Summers County 74, Montcalm 61

Westside 66, Mingo Central 44

Webster County 77, Midland Trail 45

