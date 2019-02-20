High School Basketball Scoreboard – February 19

GIRLS
Woodrow Wilson 66, Princeton 45 (AAA Region 3 Section 2, highlights above)
PikeView 60, James Monroe 53 (AA Region 3 Section 2)
Bluefield 69, River View 52 (AA Region 3 Section 2)
Nicholas County 67, Clay County 50 (AA Region 2 Section 2)
Greenbrier West 66, Greater Beckley 37 (A Region 3 Section 2)
Mount View 44, Meadow Bridge 21 (A Region 3 Section 2)
UPCOMING GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES
Westside vs. Wyoming East (At Oak Hill) – Wednesday
Valley @ Midland Trail – Wednesday
PikeView vs. Bluefield (At Princeton) – Thursday
Mount View @ Summers County – Thursday
Greenbrier West @ Montcalm – Thursday
Braxton County @ Nicholas County – Friday
BOYS
Oak Hill 82, Liberty 51
Independence 70, Van 46
Greenbrier West 83, Richwood 51
Summers County 74, Montcalm 61
Westside 66, Mingo Central 44
Webster County 77, Midland Trail 45