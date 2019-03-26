Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – March 25

Matt DigbyBy Mar 26, 2019, 00:01 am

BASEBALL

Oak Hill 15, Gilmer County 1

Midland Trail 7, Summers County 6

Princeton 10, South Charleston 9

Nicholas County 13, Valley 1

SOFTBALL

Liberty 8, Van 0

Shady Spring 12, Valley 3

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

