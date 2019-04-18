High Level Drug Dealer Arrested In West Virginia

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Apr 18, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a large supplier of drugs has been arrested in Huntington and charged with five felonies.

Huntington police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Tyson Davis, labeling him a “high-level target.”

Officers found more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, heroin, pills, marijuana and two guns after a search that led to Davis’ arrest.

Davis is charged with three firearms charges and two counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Police say the arrest is the work of a newly-formed drug trafficking task force in the area and say more arrests are expected.

